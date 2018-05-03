WTC Seeks Accounts Assistant for Dublin Office

World Travel Centre is to appoint a full-time Accounts Assistant to its Pearse Street, Dublin office. Applicants should send a cover letter and CV to careers@worldtravel.ie by the closing date of Friday 25th May 2018.

Job Description

You will be part of a team with a focus on operational finance, responding to both internal and external queries across the UK and Ireland, in addition to core functions. You will play a vital role in ensuring we continue to exceed our service level agreements and fulfil our customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.

You will report to the Group Finance Manager. The remuneration package will depend on your experience.

Key Tasks

Core function will be Accounts Payable

Support Accounts Receivable and Debtors control

Daily, weekly and monthly BSP Reconciliations

Daily Bank Reconciliations and overall control of multiple accounts

Daily Credit Card Reconciliations

All general banking duties, including payments and queries

Maintaining complete records and back-ups to all Invoices & Receipts relating to all financial transactions and VAT

Liaise with staff and deal with any queries including ad-hoc support of internal back office system.

General Day to Day financial requirements of the World Travel Centre

Reviewing your financial processes internally to identify deficiencies and weaknesses and provide recommendations to Finance Manager.

Month-End Focussed Tasks

Assist with Preparation of Monthly Management Accounts to Trial Balance Level

Preparation of Final Month-End Bank Reconciliations

Finalisation of multiple Intercompany accounts

Preparation of VAT Returns

Petty Cash Control

Ad-hoc Duties

Assist Group Finance Manager with a variety of ad-hoc management reporting requirements

Assist with External Audit queries during the annual external audit

To provide support and testing for future internal systems development

Other Ad-hoc Duties

Knowledge and Experience Preferences

At least two years’ experience in a Finance Department (preferably within the travel industry)

Ability to meet strict deadlines

A high level of proficiency in Excel is essential

Good IT Skill and knowledge of software systems

Operational Experience required

Proven ability to think analytically

Ideally, currently undertaking Financial exams

Previous GL and Bank reconciliation experience desirable

Previous experience of accounting software Packages essential

Knowledge of SAP Business One would be a key advantage

Willing to provide illness and holiday cover to the Department

Personal Attributes

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral Ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines Personal and professional credibility Excellent organisational skills A positive ‘can do’ team attitude is essential

Benefits