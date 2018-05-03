World Travel Centre is to appoint a full-time Accounts Assistant to its Pearse Street, Dublin office. Applicants should send a cover letter and CV to careers@worldtravel.ie by the closing date of Friday 25th May 2018.
Job Description
You will be part of a team with a focus on operational finance, responding to both internal and external queries across the UK and Ireland, in addition to core functions. You will play a vital role in ensuring we continue to exceed our service level agreements and fulfil our customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.
You will report to the Group Finance Manager. The remuneration package will depend on your experience.
Key Tasks
- Core function will be Accounts Payable
- Support Accounts Receivable and Debtors control
- Daily, weekly and monthly BSP Reconciliations
- Daily Bank Reconciliations and overall control of multiple accounts
- Daily Credit Card Reconciliations
- All general banking duties, including payments and queries
- Maintaining complete records and back-ups to all Invoices & Receipts relating to all financial transactions and VAT
- Liaise with staff and deal with any queries including ad-hoc support of internal back office system.
- General Day to Day financial requirements of the World Travel Centre
- Reviewing your financial processes internally to identify deficiencies and weaknesses and provide recommendations to Finance Manager.
Month-End Focussed Tasks
- Assist with Preparation of Monthly Management Accounts to Trial Balance Level
- Preparation of Final Month-End Bank Reconciliations
- Finalisation of multiple Intercompany accounts
- Preparation of VAT Returns
- Petty Cash Control
Ad-hoc Duties
- Assist Group Finance Manager with a variety of ad-hoc management reporting requirements
- Assist with External Audit queries during the annual external audit
- To provide support and testing for future internal systems development
- Other Ad-hoc Duties
Knowledge and Experience Preferences
- At least two years’ experience in a Finance Department (preferably within the travel industry)
- Ability to meet strict deadlines
- A high level of proficiency in Excel is essential
- Good IT Skill and knowledge of software systems
- Operational Experience required
- Proven ability to think analytically
- Ideally, currently undertaking Financial exams
- Previous GL and Bank reconciliation experience desirable
- Previous experience of accounting software Packages essential
- Knowledge of SAP Business One would be a key advantage
- Willing to provide illness and holiday cover to the Department
Personal Attributes
|Excellent communication skills, both written and oral
|Ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines
|Personal and professional credibility
|Excellent organisational skills
|A positive ‘can do’ team attitude is essential
Benefits
|Staff Travel Perks
|Supplier-hosted Events
|Free Travel Insurance Annually
|Health and Wellbeing Benefits
|Workplace Pension Schemes
|PHI and DIS Insurance
|Taxsaver Commuter tickets
|Annual leave Additional Entitlement based on service loyalty
|Team Rewards
