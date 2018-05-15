News

WTC to Appoint Full-Time Long-Haul Travel Consultant

The World Travel Centre Group is now recruiting for a full-time experienced Long-Haul Travel Consultant for normal office hours and based in Dublin. Salary will be dependent on experience and you should send your CV to careers@worldtravel.ie by Friday 1st June 2018.

You will be part of a team of experienced long-haul travel consultants and report to the Retail Team Leader. The permanent position is for Monday – Friday only and you will play a vital role in ensuring that WTC continues to exceed its service level agreements and fulfil customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.

Skills and Experience

Customer service is paramount and the successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level. The following skills are preferable:

  • Previous experience working in a retail travel environment
  • Operation of a GDS (Galileo)

Personal Attributes

  • Have personal and professional credibility
  • Have excellent communication, both written and oral
  • Have excellent organisational skills
  • Have an ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines
  • Have a positive ‘can do’ attitude.

Ideally, you should have a minimum of one year’s experience in the travel sector.

Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.

Benefits

Working Hours are Monday – Friday

Supplier Hosted Events

Health and Wellbeing Benefits

PHI and DIS Insurance

Taxsaver Commuter Tickets

Team Rewards

Staff Travel Perks

Free Travel Insurance Annually

Workplace Pension Schemes

Annual Leave Additional Entitlement Based on Service Loyalty

…and much more!

