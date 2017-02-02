News

WTM London 2016 Facilitates Record £2.8bn in Travel Industry Deals

World Travel Market London 2016, the leading global event for the travel industry, will generate a record £2.8 billion in travel and tourism industry deals.

Independent research among World Travel Market London’s exhibitors reveals WTM London 2016 will generate business deals together worth a massive £2,769,415,491, either through contracts signed at the event or from negotiations with WTM Buyers’ Club members, which will lead to deals signed before WTM 2017.

World Travel Market- 2016

World Travel Market 2016

WTM London 2015 facilitated £2.5 billion in business deals, either on the exhibition floor or in the 12 months that followed. The amount of business generated by WTM London 2016 further cements the success of the new-look three-day event, which saw a joint-record total attendance of almost 51,500 (51,406) participants.

The increase in business generated by WTM 2016 can, in part, be credited to the 9% increase in WTM Buyers’ Club members to 9,910 (from 9,097 in 2015). The WTM Buyers’ Club is the leading business network for travel buyers and WTM enables networking opportunities – including the popular WTM Speed Networking session before the exhibition opens on the first morning of the event – which match the right buyers to exhibitors.

Simon Press, Senior Director, World Travel Market London, said: “I am delighted with the record amount of business conducted at WTM London 2016. This success firmly positions WTM London as the must-attend exhibition for national and regional tourist boards, global brands, luxury and technology companies.

“The value of business facilitated by the event further supports the success of the new-look three-day format introduced in 2016. The three-day event reduced participants’ ancillary costs while also offering the opportunity to conduct even more business.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

