News

WTM London 2017 Facilitates Record £3.1bn in Travel Industry Deals

WTM London 2017 Facilitates Record £3.1bn in Travel Industry Deals

WTM London 2017 will generate a record £3.1 billion in travel and tourism industry deals, clearing the £3 billion barrier for the first time in the event’s 38-year history.

Independent research of WTM London’s exhibitors concludes that WTM London 2017 will generate £3,120,973,979 of deals, either through contracts signed at the event or from negotiations with WTM Buyers’ Club members – the buyers with the greatest purchasing responsibility in the travel industry – which will lead to deals signed before WTM London 2018.

The £3.1 million in business deals will be generated from 935,129 business meetings held at WTM London. On average WTM exhibitors host a total of 208 on-stand meetings. The figure excludes pre-scheduled events at events such as ILTM at WTM and speed networking events.

WTM London 2016 facilitated £2.8 billion in business deals, either on the exhibition floor or in the 12 months that followed from 923,916 business meetings.

The amount of business facilitated by WTM London 2017 follows the success of the three-day event that saw a record number of buyers (10,500) from the WTM Buyers’ Club attend, compared to 10,000 in 2016.

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “I am delighted with the record amount of business conducted at WTM London 2017. This success firmly positions WTM London as the must-attend exhibition for national and regional tourist boards, global brands, luxury and technology companies.

“To host approaching one million on-stand meetings at WTM London is testament to the value of exhibiting at the event and illustrates why WTM London facilitates £3.1 billion of industry business deals.

“The value of business facilitated by the event further supports the success of the three-day format introduced in 2016. The three-day event reduced participants’ ancillary costs while also offering the opportunity to conduct even more business.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

KVI_Hotel_deluxe_307_01

KViHotel First in Europe Controlled by Guests’ Smartphones

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2018
Read More
IMG_4075-001

Sunway Promotes the Experience of Menorca

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Emirates is serving Easter-themed desserts including a Milk Chocolate Mousse Topped with Oreo Crumbs and White Chocolate Eggs in Economy Class

Emirates Treats Customers to Special Food Offering to Celebrate Easter

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 1

Salou, for Beach Lovers

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 2

Come Play Golf in Salou!

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 3

A Handful of Emotions Awaits You in Ferrari Land

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 4

Live a Great Experience with Salou’s Renovated Tourist Train

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 5

Enjoy a Bird’s-Eye View of Salou

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 6

Salou’s Coastal Path: a True Jewel by the Sea

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland