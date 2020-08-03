WTM London and Travel Forward Reveal Extensive Plans for 2020

In an hour-long virtual press conference last week, executives from Reed Exhibitions revealed plans for the live WTM London and Travel Forward shows at ExCeL London from 2-4 November, the WTM Virtual event on 10-11 November, and London Travel Week, from 30 October to 5 November 2020. The co-located WTM London and Travel Forward live event will be one of the first major exhibitions to take place globally since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Registration is now open for buyers and media attending both shows here.

WTM Virtual

WTM Virtual will feature a host of live and on demand conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking, and one-to-one meetings. Responsible Tourism sessions will include Covid-19, Climate Change, Aviation, Cruise, LGBT, and Women in Travel.

London Travel Week

London Travel Week is the week-long festival of events that gives event hosts a unique platform to reach a captive audience of over 50,000 travel industry delegates and 4,000 international media.

UNWTO, WTTC & WTM Ministers’ Summit

WTM London’s Senior Director Simon Press also revealed that the UNWTO/WTM Ministers’ Summit, which will be a day-long think-tank on Monday 2 November during WTM London, will, for the first time, include the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and will therefore expand to include private sector entrepreneurs and innovators. The manifesto from the Summit, aiming to create safer, greener, smarter travel and tourism, will influence governments and key global policies in the next decade.

New Investment Summit with ITIC

WTM London is also partnering with ITIC (International Tourism & Investment Conference) to host a tourism investment summit that will help recover businesses and restore travellers’ confidence after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Investment Summit will focus on three main themes: Health and how to restore travellers’ confidence, Investment and understanding financial mechanisms to survive and rebuild, Future and how to prepare for a future global catastrophe.

The format will comprise an Investment Ministerial Panel Discussion on Monday 2 November, the Tourism Investment Conference on Tuesday 3 November, and an Exhibition, Networking Sessions between project owners and investors, and a Deal Room from Monday 2 November to Wednesday 4 November 2020.

New Marketing Conference and Master Class Workshop with The Five Percent

WTM London will also partner with The Five Percent agency to launch a new Marketing Conference and Master Class Workshop. The agency will host a one-day workshop with globally acclaimed paid traffic, branding, and marketing experts who will share their knowledge on what is working right now in their successful businesses.

Enhanced WTM Buyers Club Programme

In 2019, the WTM Buyers’ Club programme was revamped to create a new and exclusive experience for buyers, exhibitors and visitors. This year the programme will be even more exclusive with a tighter vetting process. The focus will be on new products in the Hidden Gems, Off the Beaten Track, and Independent Providers categories, and on Self-Catering, RV Rentals, Rental Cottages, Private Villas that facilitate physical distancing.

New Format for WTM Speed Networking

WTM Speed Networking will adopt a new format in line with physical distancing procedures – and will also feature in the WTM Virtual event. Plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

New Customer Experience

WTM London’s organisers have been liaising closely with Public Health England, the UK Government, ExCeL London, and the Association of Event Venues to enable the safest possible experience in November.

Simon Press said: “This year’s event might be slightly different but we are working with partners to ensure we are confident in the safety measures they have in place for getting WTM and TF attendees to and from ExCeL. We will carefully manage the capacity of the venue, and make sure that all protocols to allow physical distancing will be followed.

“There will also be hand sanitiser points, hygiene screens and increased cleaning schedules for every system. We will use contactless technology for interactions such as scanning badges and payments at catering outlets, and food and drinks will be pre-packaged.”

Travel Forward VIP Buyer Programme

Travel Forward, the travel and hospitality technology event, is introducing a VIP Buyer Programme, with a handpicked selection of buyers invited to attend pre-arranged meetings with exhibitors. In addition, the Travel Forward Conference will now be free to attend. This year’s theme is Resilience, Innovation and Response and will focus on helping travel companies steer a path on the road to a post-Covid recovery.