WTM London Opens Nominations for Inaugural International Travel & Tourism Awards

A new awards scheme that celebrates the best of travel and tourism around the world, presented by World Travel Market (WTM), has opened nominations for its categories.

The International Travel & Tourism Awards, presented by WTM London, is a first-of-its-kind event that will recognise the success of national, regional and city tourist boards, as well as outstanding private sector companies and individuals.

The Awards will feature 13 categories, with 12 judged by an independent panel of leading experts and senior figures in each sector. The final award for outstanding contribution to the industry nominated by WTM London Media Partners will be the ultimate finale to these awards, which will take place at a ceremony in London on Tuesday 6th November 2018.

The awards scheme will be officially unveiled on 22nd March 2018 at Awards partner London & Partners headquarters, with an invited audience of senior travel and tourism professionals. The awards will be the first to celebrate travel and tourism success on such a global scale, and will showcase the best tourist boards, marketing campaigns, individuals and companies.

More than 500 senior industry executives will attend the awards ceremony at Tobacco Dock, a few stops on the Docklands Light Railway from WTM London’s ExCeL venue. Busses will also transport WTM London delegates to the awards ceremony. A famous London landmark, Tobacco Dock is a Grade I-listed warehouse built in 1811 serving primarily as a store for imported tobacco and now offers beautiful timber beams and architecture.

The awards will be co-chaired by Sandra Carvao, Chief of Communications and Publications, UNWTO, and Nick Pilbeam, Director, Reed Travel Exhibitions. Judges will be from top tourism and industry bodies and organisations including Euromonitor International and public relations body PRCA.

“UNWTO is pleased to partner with WTM in this new initiative,” said Sandra Carvao. “An award is a recognition of value and an incentive to do better and we trust the International Travel & Tourism Awards will inspire the tourism sector to aim higher in order to become ever more competitive and sustainable.”

Steve Miller, Membership & Partnerships Director, PRCA and ICCO, added: “The PRCA is proud to support the inaugural International Travel and Tourism Awards, particularly as PR has its own category to recognise excellence in this field.”

Different categories will be judged by experts in the various sectors, including the Global Wellness Institute, World Food Travel Association, and Out Now Consulting.

Paul Nelson, co-founder, International Travel & Tourism Awards, said: “We are delighted to officially open nominations for the new International Travel & Tourism Awards, presented by WTM. With such a distinguished independent panel of respected judges, the winners will know they truly represent the best in their class. Entries and nominations will come from right across the world, so the honours will be a definitive global guide to the top professionals in every sector.”

Charlotte Aldersale, co-founder, International Travel & Tourism Awards, added: “The ITTAs offer an unrivalled marketing and PR opportunity as part of the week of WTM London. The awards will quickly become a fixture in the industry calendar and a stamp of excellence for the trade and holidaymakers alike.”

Award Categories

Best national tourism board campaign / DMO campaign

Best tourism marketing agency

Best regional/city campaign

Outstanding contribution to the industry

Best food destination

Most innovative use of technology within a destination

Best digital campaign in tourism

Best digital influencer in the industry

Best wellness destination

Best responsible tourism destination

Best adventure tourism destination

Best LGBT destination

Best PR campaign

For more details visit awards.wtm.com