WTM London Partners with Sherbet London for Airport Transfers and Taxi Rides

Electric taxi company Sherbet London is setting out to offset 18 tons of CO2 emissions during WTM London 2019 by offering 1,000 one-way airport transfers and taxi rides within London.  Sherbet London is the official taxi company for WTM London. There 40 WTM London and London Travel Week branded electric cabs in honour of the 40th anniversary of WTM London.

Above are  Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director, WTM London, and Kumar Sangakkara, MMC President and legendary Sri Lankan cricketer, with the Sherbert London Taxi .

The aim is to offset 18 tons of carbon emissions during the event by offering 1,000 rides in the electric cabs. Each Sherbet electric cab emits just 29g of CO2 per km as opposed to a typical diesel taxi, which emits 222g.

WTM London attendees will have a front-row seat to the positive environmental impact of these cabs by being able to view live CO2 offset measurements, which will be displayed on screens at the Sherbet London stand at WTM London and on the event’s website.

To help them reach their goal, exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to book their airport transfer or London taxi journey with Sherbet Ride through a special online booking system https://sherbetride.com/wtm-booker/ during WTM London.

Simon Press said: “This partnership represents an exciting advancement for WTM London. We are constantly trying to make sure that our event remains sustainable and reflects the very best advancements in environmental technology.

“For our 40th edition we sought out significant ways to celebrate this anniversary and we are proud to be collaborating with Sherbet London. This partnership definitely strengthens our credentials as a truly responsible event in the global travel calendar.”

Download the Sherbet Ride app, available on Android and iOS for instant or future bookings.

