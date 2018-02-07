WTM London Renews Corporate Partnership Deal with UKinbound

WTM London has signed a ‘Platinum Partnership’ agreement with UKinbound, the trade body for the UK’s inbound tourism sector.

The deal means that WTM London will again be the headline sponsor of UKinbound’s annual gala dinner during WTM London (5th-7th November 2018). Other key benefits of the partnership include the opportunity to promote WTM London to UKinbound’s 380+ members through places at UKinbound’s high-profile networking events; bespoke emails and on ukinbound.org and other marketing materials.

UKinbound’s gala dinner during WTM London attracts leading international travel and tourism executives. UKinbound has a high-profile presence at ExCeL during WTM London each year, and offers its members an unrivalled opportunity to exhibit at a pivotal location in the front of the UK & Ireland Hall.

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “I am delighted that we have again agreed to become a Platinum Partner of UKinbound. We have worked closely with UKinbound for many years and this partnership brings great benefits to both sides.

“Together, WTM London and UKinbound play a vital role in attracting leading travel trade professionals from across the globe to London in November each year. Our event offers unrivalled networking opportunities, and the deals that these executives sign during WTM London help UKinbound members to reach their sales targets.”

Deirdre Wells, Chief Executive, UKinbound, added: “Our partnership with WTM London is very valuable to us. WTM London is one of our flagship events and, year after year, our members tell us that the exhibition is vital to their business as it is a great way to meet new customers and strengthen existing contacts in a very short space of time. We look forward to working with the WTM London team in 2018 and beyond.”