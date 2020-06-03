News

WTM London Supports Global Exhibitions Day

WTM London is using Global Exhibitions Day 2020 to tell the world it will be open for business as usual at ExCeL this November. Global Exhibitions Day is a worldwide celebration of the exhibitions industry, which began in 2016 dedicated to acknowledging the power and impact of trade and consumer events. The event is always held on the first Wednesday of June and, this year, takes place on Wednesday 3 June.

Due to the devastation caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, GED2020’s message is a simple one: Exhibitions are key to rebuilding economies. Organisers say GED2020 will focus on connecting, reconnecting, starting and rebuilding communities and economies: “We want to promote the message that face-to-face exhibitions are the fastest way to reconnect with your marketplace, and that the connections made at exhibitions will lead to the renewal of our economy.”

ExCeL London, which hosts WTM London every November, is also supporting Global Exhibitions Day and the partners are using the event to push the message out to delegates that WTM London will go ahead this year.

WTM London’s Senior Exhibition Director Simon Press said: “We are delighted to be joining ExCeL, and WTM partners across the globe, to celebrate Global Exhibitions Day on 3 June 2020. Exhibitions are a huge part of the global effort to drive business growth and economic recovery. As anyone who has ever attended WTM London knows, it’s a fun, lively, well-regarded and highly efficient event that brings everyone together – an opportunity for the world to meet, get inspired, do business and generate wealth.

“Now, more than ever before, WTM London will be so important to restarting the global travel and tourism industry, on which the livelihoods of so many people depend. It’s also essential to highlight that the safety and wellbeing of our guests remains our highest priority and we will continue to follow the advice of the UK Government and Public Health England. The Covid-19 pandemic is evolving daily and future updates on the show will be shared with our exhibitors, partners and media.”

James Campion, Head of Exhibition Sales at ExCeL, added: “Global Exhibitions Day is an opportunity not just to celebrate our industry but also to reflect on its impact. The value of exhibitions to kick start business, inspire young people and support economies cannot be underestimated. Events at ExCeL generate £4.5bn in economic impact and support over 37,600 jobs every year.”

News

