WTM London Welcomes the Finest Global Travel Buyers to Join 40th Edition

For the 40th Anniversary of WTM London, the Buyers’ Club programme is being revamped to create a new and exclusive experience for buyers, exhibitors and visitors.

The aim is to only have the highest calibre of buyers at the show, meaning that each one receives a more tailored experience. This focus on streamlining WTM London’s features will create a greater business experience for all as well as ensuring the arrival of fresh ideas and new possibilities.

As there will be no changes in visa policies for people entering the UK following a deal or no-deal Brexit, it is anticipated that global buyer applications will exceed those of last year. In 2018, there were over 9,000 buyers. This year it is projected there will be more buyer applications than ever.

As part of the new and improved WTM London Buyers’ Club, the top 600 industry buyers will receive invitations to attend. These buyers have achieved their position due to their reputation, place of business and buyer spending power. Although there will be less than in previous years, this group will have been screened to guarantee the highest quality set of buyers that will have ever attended WTM London.

Outside of the top 600 global buyers, the application process includes a new vetting procedure. This process will gather data on how individual buyers use WTM London to enhance their business, ensuring all who attend gain maximum benefits from this world-class travel exhibition.

All Buyers’ Club members have the opportunity to expand connections in the comfort of dedicated luxury lounges during the show, complete with private meeting rooms. This is in addition to the opportunity to participate in at least one of the WTM London Speed Networking events. Taking place on the Monday (4th) and Tuesday (5th) of WTM London, the speed networking aims to bring together global buyers and suppliers in a professional and business-driven environment.

Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director, WTM London, said: “This fundamental change in the way in which the Buyers’ Programme will operate represents an exciting advancement for WTM London. Entering our 40th edition has encouraged us to refine our products in order to give attendees the best experience possible. We feel our more exclusive approach to the Buyers’ Club will produce fantastic results, making WTM London the location for the world’s top buyers to do business and to enhance the global travel industry.”