WTM Portfolio Opens Registration for Events in Latin America, Africa and Middle East

Registration is now open for three leading travel industry exhibitions in the World Travel Market portfolio: WTM Latin America, WTM Africa and ATM (Arabian Travel Market).

The events expect to attract more delegates and facilitate more business deals than ever before, following on from the success of the WTM London 2017, which saw a 14% increase in the number of senior industry executives invited by exhibitors to do business at the show and is predicted to facilitate over $4 billion in industry business deals.

The WTM portfolio of events – WTM Latin America, WTM Africa, ATM and WTM London – facilitates more than $7 billion in industry contracts.

WTM Latin America

Looking forward to its sixth edition is WTM Latin America (3rd-5th April), which will feature more than 700 exhibiting companies. It takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, and generated more than $374 million in new business in 2017, attracting more than 7,000 unique visitors to the event.

Luciane Leite, Director, WTM Latin America, said: “Celebrating its sixth edition this year, WTM Latin America continues to be on generating business for the hundreds of national and international players who are part of the event’s agenda, consolidating itself as the business-to-business event that brings the world to Latin America and promotes Latin America to the world.”

WTM Africa

Next up is WTM Africa, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, from 18th-20th April 2018. WTM Africa is set to once again showcase the beauty of the African continent, while providing the opportunity for travel trade members to build even further than the impressive $365-million worth of business conducted since WTM Africa 2017.

This year, the Africa Travel Week team will include a host of experiential activities to convey the wonders that the African continent holds and the introduction of its Festival Programme, where stand-holders taking part in end-of-show parties will showcase their culture, music, hospitality and cuisine, offering delegates the opportunity to sample different food and drink from around the world.

Chardonnay Marchesi, General Manager, WTM Africa, said: “We are Africa’s leading and only B2B exhibition for inbound and outbound Africa travel and tourism markets. This year the Africa Travel Week team will introduce a variety of innovations, new events and even more networking opportunities than ever before.”

ATM

WTM Africa will be followed by Arabian Travel Market, the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, on 22nd-25th April. Celebrating its 25th year, ATM 2018 will build on the success of last year’s edition, with a host of seminar sessions looking back over the past 25 years and how the hospitality industry in the MENA region is expected to shape up over the next 25 years.

With a host of top speakers lined up and panel sessions, ATM 2018 will be looking back on the tourism revolution in the Middle East over the last quarter of a century and also forecasting what lies ahead for the industry.

On the first and second day of the show, ILTM Arabia is coming back with an invitation-only series of one-to-one pre-scheduled appointments between suppliers of luxury products and destinations from around the world, to an audience of high-net-worth individuals. The show will also feature the Wellness and Spa Lounge, the Travel Agents’ Academy, Buyers Club appointment sessions, and a Bloggers’ Speed Networking event.

Simon Press, Senior Director, Arabian Travel Market, said: “This year’s ATM will be the largest in its 25-year history. Last year we welcomed over 39,000 people, including 2,661 exhibiting companies, signing business deals worth more than $2.5 billion over the four days.”

