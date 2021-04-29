WTTC Global Summit Ends With Call to Restart Travel

The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit closed yesterday with a call by travel and tourism leaders for a safe restart of international travel.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO said: “Our very presence here shows that we can resume international travelling once more, by observing the latest health and safety protocols, which WTTC has helped develop for businesses large and small throughout the sector.”

The summit also named Carnival Corporation President and CEO, Arnold Donald, as new Chair of WTTC, which represents the global private Travel & Tourism sector.

Donald took over from outgoing Chair, Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, after three successful years at the helm of WTTC.

Manila was also announced as the next host of the summit, with dates yet to be confirmed.

In a world-first, WTTC organised the event for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic – with tens of thousands more joining virtually – while complying with strict world-class health and hygiene protocols.

Regular testing was made available for all delegates attending for the duration of the summit to ensure their safety was paramount.

WTTC also committed to work towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. It pledged to advocate and advance gender equality and equity, and boost female representation in leadership roles by launching its Women’s Initiative with the help of 18 Grand Slam singles title winner, Martina Navratilova.

The Global Summit saw the signing of the WTTC Women’s Initiative Declaration, which recognised the contribution of women around the world and the importance of an equal equitable environment for women to thrive as leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.