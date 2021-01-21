WTTC Predicts Return of 100 Million Tourism Jobs in 2021

The revival of tourism could lead to the recovery of more than 100 million jobs in the sector, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The agency’s best-case scenario predicts a “strong summer for the tourism sector,” with the recovery beginning from late March onwards. The WTTC’S latest economic forecast predicts that as many as 111 million jobs could be revived, which is 17 per cent below 2019 figures of 165 million jobs but a marked increase on 2020, when the WTTC warned that 174 million global travel and tourism jobs were at risk.

Unsurprisingly, the sector’s recovery is dependant on widespread vaccination programmes as well as testing and tracking processes, but the WTTC also advises of the importance of strong and continuous international coordination of the public and private sectors.

“We are expecting a strong summer for the tourism sector, thanks to a combination of mask use, the launch of global vaccination and exit tests that open the door to international travel once again,” explained WTTC President Gloria Guevara.

“Our latest research supports this and shows that there is definitely hope on the horizon for the global travel and tourism sector next year, with the possible recovery of up to 111 million jobs,” she added. “This projected outcome will come as huge relief and be welcomed as the beginning of the long-awaited recovery, for a sector which has for so long suffered the brunt of hugely damaging travel restrictions.”