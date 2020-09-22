WTTC Safe Travels Scheme Reaches 100 with the Philippines

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has added 100 destinations to its ‘Safe Travels’ accreditation scheme, with the Philippines becoming the latest member.

The stamp, which was developed in order to help restore confidence in travellers and work to revive an ailing tourism sector, is now also being used by other major holiday destinations such as the Maldives, Bermuda, Namibia, Uganda and Montenegro.

The specially designed stamp enables travellers to recognise destinations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols – so they can experience ‘Safe Travels’.

This landmark move by WTTC also received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The launch of global protocols to recover the tourism sector have been embraced by over 200 chief executives including some of the major tourism groups from around the world.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to see our innovative initiative is proving such a great success and is being used by destinations from all corners of the globe. The 100 destinations that now proudly use the stamp are working together to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.

“We welcome the Philippines, an incredible destination and home to some of the world’s most beautiful islands, as our 100th destination, as well as other popular destinations around the globe such as Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia and Kenya.

“As the stamp continues to gain in popularity, travellers will more easily be able to recognise the destinations worldwide that have adopted the new set of global protocols, encouraging the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world.

“The success of the Safe Travels stamp shows its importance not only to countries and destinations but also to travellers and the 330 million people around the world who work in and depend on a thriving tourism sector.”