WTTC to Establish Global Steering Committee to Revive International Travel

The World Travel & Tourism Council is to spearhead a major global drive to revive international travel with the public and private sector working together in partnership. G20 Tourism Ministers recently hosted more than 45 CEOs and members of WTTC who presented their Jobs Recovery Plan to save the besieged travel and tourism sector and 100 million jobs globally.

The WTTC Jobs Recovery Plan could save 65 million jobs across all G20 countries. Regionally, Asia Pacific could save the most, with 45.8 million jobs, followed by the Americas with 20.2 million and Europe with 19.9 million.

During the historic G20 Tourism Ministers session, WTTC and its members presented their plan to save the embattled travel and tourism sector and explored key initiatives to deliver the prompt recovery of the sector and save millions of lost jobs.

Following its success, WTTC is continuing to lead the response to the devastating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it intends to establish a structure to deliver on these goals, led by a global Steering Committee, comprised of 12 WTTC Member CEOs and other business and institutional leaders to establish an international consensus to take action.

The priorities and recommendations made by the Steering Committee, will be passed on to functional working groups for action and delivery. These specialised working groups will address how to open up travel by creating crucial ‘air corridors’ and a globally recognised standard for an airport test and trace regime, among others.

In addition, a Government Affairs Working Group will liaise with individual governments to ensure that they have all the relevant data and information needed to support these efforts.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President and Chief Executive, said: “WTTC is uniquely positioned to provide a platform at the highest level where the private and public sector can work together to help revive international business and leisure travel and save 100 million jobs globally. What came out of the historic G20 meeting with international business leaders was a clear consensus that only co-operation at the highest level and engagement with the public and private sector will achieve action.

“It is vital that ‘air corridors’ be restored between the world’s leading financial hubs, such as the hugely important transatlantic route between London and New York. Restoring these routes for international business travellers must be coupled with the agreement and adoption of globally recognised standards for a rapid, cost effective airport test and trace regime.

“Together these will help create a safe and hygienic environment to travel and aid the beleaguered travel and tourism sector, which continues its fight for survival.

“This in turn will act as an engine to help kickstart the economic global recovery to benefit the whole travel and tourism sector and millions of jobs throughout the supply chain that are dependent on international travel.

“The economic fallout from Covid-19 continues to relentlessly burn its way through the travel and tourism sector. However, our plan could save 100 million jobs through strong international co-operation, removing travel barriers and introducing an international testing protocol at airports to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

“While I am encouraged by the unity and strength of purpose shown by the private and public sector at the recent G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting, there is so much at stake that we must redouble our collective efforts to save the sector together.”

WTTC will continue working with major industry bodies and global organisations, such as the International Air Transport Association, International Civil Aviation Organization, Airport Council International, World Economic Forum, and the International Chamber of Commerce, to further take forward the positive steps that have already been achieved.