WW1: The Western Front with Ronan McGreevy

Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy will be leading a comprehensive WW1 Battlefields Tour for GTI Ireland, departing on Sunday 25th March 2018. The four-day trail of remembrance, priced from €697pps, follows the events and visits the monuments discussed in his book ‘Wherever the Firing Line Extends: Ireland and the Western Front’.

Ronan McGreevy is an Irish Times journalist and videographer. He is the presenter of the documentary ‘United Ireland: How Nationalists and Unionists Fought Together in Flanders’. He also is the editor of ‘Centenary – Ireland Remembers 1916’, the official State book covering the commemorations of 2016 and is editor of Was It For This?: Reflections on the Easter Rising, The Mad Guns: Reflections on the Battle of the Somme, and ’Twas Better to Die: The Irish Times and Gallipoli 1915-2015.

His four-day tour follows in the footsteps of Irish soldiers and explores the WWI battlefields of Flanders, The Somme, the Aisne Region and The Lille Sector where over 200,000 Irishmen fought. Visit key WW1 sites including Passchendaele, Menin Gate Memorial, St Mary’s Advanced Dressing Station, Willie Redmond’s Grave, Tyne Cott, Thiepval Memorial, Island of Ireland Peace Park, and more.

For full details visit: http://www.gti-ireland.com/holiday/offer/ww1