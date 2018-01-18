News

WW1: The Western Front with Ronan McGreevy

WW1: The Western Front with Ronan McGreevy

Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy will be leading a comprehensive WW1 Battlefields Tour for GTI Ireland, departing on Sunday 25th March 2018. The four-day trail of remembrance, priced from €697pps, follows the events and visits the monuments discussed in his book ‘Wherever the Firing Line Extends: Ireland and the Western Front’.

Ronan McGreevy is an Irish Times journalist and videographer. He is the presenter of the documentary ‘United Ireland: How Nationalists and Unionists Fought Together in Flanders’. He also is the editor of ‘Centenary – Ireland Remembers 1916’, the official State book covering the commemorations of 2016 and is editor of Was It For This?: Reflections on the Easter Rising, The Mad Guns: Reflections on the Battle of the Somme, and ’Twas Better to Die: The Irish Times and Gallipoli 1915-2015.

His four-day tour follows in the footsteps of Irish soldiers and explores the WWI battlefields of Flanders, The Somme, the Aisne Region and The Lille Sector where over 200,000 Irishmen fought. Visit key WW1 sites including Passchendaele, Menin Gate Memorial, St Mary’s Advanced Dressing Station, Willie Redmond’s Grave, Tyne Cott, Thiepval Memorial, Island of Ireland Peace Park, and more.

For full details visit: http://www.gti-ireland.com/holiday/offer/ww1

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

dnata Dublin Airport Facility

Emirates Group Company dnata Opens Catering Facility at Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Audrey Italy

Audrey Headon to Represent ‘Discovery Puglia’ and ‘Best Holidays in Italy’

Michael FloodJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Banana Barracks

Lainey’s Adventures: Getting a Second-Year Working Holiday Visa in Australia

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport Cork Travel Fair

Two-Day Cork Travel Fair in February

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Royal Caribbean International Myers-Briggs Company

Royal Caribbean International Teams Up with CPP-The Myers-Briggs Company

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

Click&Go to Appoint Product Executive to Support Head of Product

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
IMG_0833

Topflight Drops Worldwide Programme and Madeira for 2018

Michael FloodJanuary 16, 2018
Read More
EU PSD2

Irish Travel Agents on PSD2 Card Surcharges Ban

Neil SteedmanJanuary 16, 2018
Read More
Artists impression - Brittany Ferries Connemara

Brittany Ferries Announces New Cork-Santander Route

Michael FloodJanuary 16, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland