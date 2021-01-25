Wyndham Grand Algarve Re-Launches as Five-Star Resort

The Wyndham Grand Algarve will relaunch as a five-star hotel this Spring having undergone a complete €5million transformation. The sophisticated resort is the gateway to the Quinta do Lago, the most exclusive and sought-after location in the Algarve, Portugal.

The all-suite resort has been reimagined to provide premium amenities, stylish interiors and the most attentive service. The 132 suites are the largest in Quinta do Lago, with one-, two- and three-bedroom suites offering a relaxed lounge area with kitchen facilities. A sun-drenched balcony or terrace provide extensive views across the lush gardens.

Guests may pick from five dining experiences during a stay, each emphasising the very best and freshest ingredients throughout. Explore all-day dining of international cuisine, upscale gastronomy inspired by seasonal Portuguese and Mediterranean flavours with seasonal al-fresco options and a sophisticated new lobby bar for afternoon tea and creative cocktails by night. Private in-suite dining is also available 24 hours a day.

Fitness and wellbeing enthusiasts will enjoy the hotel’s state of the art gym. The inviting spa offers an indoor pool and jacuzzi, steam and sauna with a range of blissful treatments. The outdoor pool set within the extensive gardens has a sundeck and seasonal pool bar. For families, there is a complimentary Kid’s Club for children aged 4-12, children’s pool and play area to provide daily entertainment. A babysitting service also allows parents to relax in the spa or play a round of golf worry-free.

Outside of the hotel, guests at the Wyndham Grand Algarve benefit from the location in Quinta do Lago, one of the largest golf resorts in Portugal. The year round-temperate climate encourages an outdoor lifestyle. Guests enjoy easy access to the seven celebrated golf courses in the area which combine challenging tour-quality greens with captivating Algarve coastal scenery.

The hotel is walking distance from Quinta do Lago beach and lake, ideal for relaxation on the golden sands or fun on the water, from windsurfing, kayaking to scuba diving. On the resort’s doorstep, discover hiking and cycling trails within the 2,000 acres of natural beauty that forms Ria Formosa Natural Park. Meanwhile, The Campus sports complex less than 1km away is world-renowned for its high-tech facilities for sports enthusiasts, from tennis and padel courts, training fields, a high-performance gym, group fitness classes, and aquatic centre. The knowledgeable concierge at Wyndham Grand Algarve will assist with all recommendations or reservations in the area.

Business travellers at the Wyndham Grand Algarve will benefit from a business lounge and events space for conferences and board-meetings, while each suite is also equipped with an efficient workspace. The hotel is reached within 17 minutes of Faro Airport and parking is complimentary for all guests.

Maarten de Boer, General Manager of Wyndham Grand Algarve, said: “We are eagerly anticipating welcoming guests to the Wyndham Grand Algarve for our grand opening this spring. We look forward to indulging our guests with wonderful service, attention to detail and leading facilities, all on the doorstep of Portugal’s outdoor playground, Quinta do Lago.”