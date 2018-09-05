You Are Not Alone! Your Local Partner Support Team is Here to Help

Expedia TAAP has a dedicated local support team here in Dublin to deal with any queries related to commission, training sessions about Expedia TAAP, and general questions about Expedia TAAP. If you need further information, please email taexpediaie@atts.ie or call us on 01 517 1525 (option 1).

There is also a customer support call centre that can help agents with booking amendments and cancellations, assistance and questions about bookings, and after sales service. You can call us on 01 517 1525 (option 2) directly.