News

You Are Not Alone! Your Local Partner Support Team is Here to Help

You Are Not Alone! Your Local Partner Support Team is Here to Help

Expedia TAAP has a dedicated local support team here in Dublin to deal with any queries related to commission, training sessions about Expedia TAAP, and general questions about Expedia TAAP. If you need further information, please email taexpediaie@atts.ie or call us on 01 517 1525 (option 1).

There is also a customer support call centre that can help agents with booking amendments and cancellations, assistance and questions about bookings, and after sales service. You can call us on 01 517 1525 (option 2) directly.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

British Airways Makes A Multi Million Investment in Club Europe

Michael FloodSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Patricia Wins Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to South Africa

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Free to Join Programme – You Don’t Pay Us, We Pay You!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

New Expedia TAAP Dynamic Hotel Commission Programme – Let’s Make Money with Expedia TAAP!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

New Hotel Package Rates with Expedia TAAP

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

A Win-Win Deal with Expedia TAAP

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Fabulous Rates Available to the USA

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Lufthansa Group Launches New NDC Partner Programme in Ireland

Michael FloodSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Marek is August Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland