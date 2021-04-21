News

You Want Extra Legroom? That’ll be a Billion Dollars, Please

An Australian man looking for more legroom on his Melbourne to Perth flight was quoted AU$987,999,999 for the extra space. Aussie comedian Dave O’Neil then posted a screengrab of the quote from the Qantas app on his Twitter feed.

Qantas doesn’t usually charge this much for a bit of extra leg space – depending on the length of the flight, charges range from AU$15 on short-haul flights to AU$149 for the long-haul services. For a transcontinental flight like Dave’s, the cost would normally be AU$70.

Qantas was pretty quick to reply, however, responding with: “Hmmm…does look slightly over the normal price. Would love to take a look at it Dave. Please DM us the booking reference and we’ll take a look.”

We all recognise that the airline industry has been decimated by the pandemic, but it’s probably not the best idea to recoup a huge chunk of your losses off one passenger.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

