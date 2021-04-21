You Want Extra Legroom? That’ll be a Billion Dollars, Please

An Australian man looking for more legroom on his Melbourne to Perth flight was quoted AU$987,999,999 for the extra space. Aussie comedian Dave O’Neil then posted a screengrab of the quote from the Qantas app on his Twitter feed.

Hey @Qantas all I wanted was extra leg room on my flight to Perth, very happy to pay for it but this seems a bit expensive…. pic.twitter.com/rB1GyXACUe — Dave O'Neil (@itsdaveoneil) April 18, 2021

Qantas doesn’t usually charge this much for a bit of extra leg space – depending on the length of the flight, charges range from AU$15 on short-haul flights to AU$149 for the long-haul services. For a transcontinental flight like Dave’s, the cost would normally be AU$70.

Qantas was pretty quick to reply, however, responding with: “Hmmm…does look slightly over the normal price. Would love to take a look at it Dave. Please DM us the booking reference and we’ll take a look.”

We all recognise that the airline industry has been decimated by the pandemic, but it’s probably not the best idea to recoup a huge chunk of your losses off one passenger.