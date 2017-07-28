Young and Connected… Discover Joon from Air France

Air France presents its new airline, Joon, which will start operating medium-haul flights from Paris CDG this autumn, followed by long-haul flights in summer 2018.

Joon is especially aimed at a young working clientele, the millennials (18 to 35 year-olds), whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology. This new brand has been entirely designed to meet their requirements and aspirations, with an authentic and connected offering that stands out in the world of air transport.

Joon will not be a low-cost airline as it will offer original products and services that reflect those of Air France.

Joon is a lifestyle brand and a state of mind. Short, punchy and international, the name Joon is designed to address a worldwide audience.

Its visual identity is based on an electric blue colour code symbolising the airline’s dynamic attitude, as well as the sky, space and travel. The uniform of Joon’s flight attendants will be inspired by the new fashion codes, basic and chic.

“We started with our target customer segment, the millennials, to create this new brand that means something to them,” said Caroline Fontaine, Vice President Brand, Air France. “Our brief was simple: to find a name to illustrate a positive state of mind. This generation has inspired us a lot: epicurean and connected, they are opportunistic in a positive sense of the word as they know how to enjoy every moment and are in search of quality experiences that they want to share with others. Joon is a brand that carries these values.”

“With Joon, we have created a young and connected brand that will give the Group a new impetus,”said Dominique Wood, Executive Vice President Brand and Communications, Air France. “Designed for our millennial customers, it will offer more than just a flight and a fare, it will offer a global travel experience. We will provide a further update in September, with more details on the brand’s content, products, services, destinations and range of fares.

Trust Together Strategic Project

In the Air France-KLM Group’s brand portfolio, Joon is Air France’s complementary younger sister, which will also inspire its customers to travel with its elder sibling. The new airline will be managed by Jean-Michel Mathieu, Chief Executive of Joon. As such, he will join the Air France Executive Committee.

“The creation of a new airline is a historic moment in many ways,”said Franck Terner, Chief Executive, Air France. “Joon is another step in the deployment of the Trust Together strategic project. Its creation will improve the profitability of the Air France Group, enabling it to reduce its costs and ensure the sustainability of its business model. Jean-Michel Mathieu, who has taken part in the development of this new airline since the start, today becomes its Chief Executive. With all the Group’s teams, we are concentrating our energy on the successful launch of Joon.”

Jean-Michel Mathieu

Jean-Michel Mathieu has spent most of his career with the Air France and Air France-KLM group, particularly in the Network, Revenue Management, Digital Services and Customer Relations sectors.

A former assistant researcher at the University of California in Berkeley, he is a graduate of the French École nationale de la statistique et de l’administration économique (ENSAE).