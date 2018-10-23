Your Last Chance to Win Worldwide Tickets for Two in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Irish travel agency and tour operator staff have just one more week (to Wednesday 31st October) to enter this year’s ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition and win tickets for two to any Emirates destination worldwide.

Six finalists will each win a €200 voucher and an invite to the Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner, when the overall winner will be announced and will receive tickets for two to any one of the 150+ destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

Photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North and South, since 1st November 2017 are eligible. To enter, click here .

You can see all the entries submitted to date at: www.ittn.ie/2018-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition-entries/

Irish Travel Trade Awards 2018

All six finalists of the 2018 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will be guests of Emirates at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 23rd November 2018, when the overall winner will be announced.

For details of Gold and Silver sponsorship opportunities at the Awards Gala Dinner, and table/seat bookings, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager,

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield,

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood,

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333